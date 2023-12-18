Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Morgan State 4-8, Campbell 5-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

Morgan State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Morgan State scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 120-50 win over the Dragons. That 120-50 margin sets a new team best for Morgan State this season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 17 more assists than your opponent, a fact Campbell proved on Thursday. They claimed a resounding 97-48 victory over the Falcons at home. That looming 97-48 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Campbell yet this season.

The Bears' win bumped their record up to 4-8. As for the Fighting Camels, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-6.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Morgan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Morgan State's sizeable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Morgan State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Morgan State is playing on the road, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Campbell is a big 7.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Fighting Camels, as the game opened with the Fighting Camels as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Morgan State has won both of the games they've played against Campbell in the last 8 years.