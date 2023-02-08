Who's Playing

High Point @ Campbell

Current Records: High Point 11-13; Campbell 10-14

What to Know

The High Point Panthers haven't won a game against the Campbell Fighting Camels since Jan. 30 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Panthers and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. High Point will be strutting in after a victory while Campbell will be stumbling in from a defeat.

High Point was able to grind out a solid win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday, winning 81-73.

Meanwhile, Campbell suffered a grim 74-50 defeat to the Longwood Lancers this past Saturday.

High Point is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on High Point's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Panthers' win brought them up to 11-13 while the Fighting Camels' loss pulled them down to 10-14. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: High Point is 353rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.5 on average. Campbell has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Camels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Campbell and High Point both have six wins in their last 12 games.