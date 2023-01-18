Who's Playing
Radford @ Campbell
Current Records: Radford 10-9; Campbell 7-11
What to Know
The Radford Highlanders and the Campbell Fighting Camels are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Radford and the Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Campbell winning the first 70-58 at home and Radford taking the second 71-67.
Radford didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 75-70 victory.
Campbell lost a heartbreaker to the Winthrop Eagles when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Campbell as they fell 78-74 to Winthrop.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Radford is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Radford's win lifted them to 10-9 while Campbell's loss dropped them down to 7-11. We'll see if Radford can repeat their recent success or if Campbell bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Highlanders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Campbell and Radford both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Radford 71 vs. Campbell 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Campbell 70 vs. Radford 58
- Mar 04, 2021 - Campbell 78 vs. Radford 60
- Jan 20, 2021 - Radford 67 vs. Campbell 61
- Jan 19, 2021 - Radford 97 vs. Campbell 91
- Feb 15, 2020 - Radford 73 vs. Campbell 60
- Jan 11, 2020 - Radford 68 vs. Campbell 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - Campbell 64 vs. Radford 62
- Jan 30, 2019 - Campbell 68 vs. Radford 67
- Feb 15, 2018 - Radford 72 vs. Campbell 53
- Jan 21, 2018 - Campbell 59 vs. Radford 56
- Mar 03, 2017 - Campbell 66 vs. Radford 50
- Feb 25, 2017 - Campbell 61 vs. Radford 58
- Jan 26, 2017 - Campbell 78 vs. Radford 61
- Feb 25, 2016 - Radford 60 vs. Campbell 56
- Jan 20, 2016 - Radford 78 vs. Campbell 66