Who's Playing

Radford @ Campbell

Current Records: Radford 10-9; Campbell 7-11

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders and the Campbell Fighting Camels are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Radford and the Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Campbell winning the first 70-58 at home and Radford taking the second 71-67.

Radford didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 75-70 victory.

Campbell lost a heartbreaker to the Winthrop Eagles when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Campbell as they fell 78-74 to Winthrop.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Radford is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Radford's win lifted them to 10-9 while Campbell's loss dropped them down to 7-11. We'll see if Radford can repeat their recent success or if Campbell bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Campbell and Radford both have eight wins in their last 16 games.