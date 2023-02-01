Who's Playing
South Carolina Upstate @ Campbell
Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 9-12; Campbell 9-13
What to Know
The Campbell Fighting Camels are 7-2 against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Fighting Camels and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The contest between Campbell and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Campbell falling 78-65 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 55-52 to the Radford Highlanders.
Campbell is now 9-13 while the Spartans sit at 9-12. The Fighting Camels are 7-5 after losses this year, South Carolina Upstate 5-6.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
Series History
Campbell have won seven out of their last nine games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Campbell 78 vs. South Carolina Upstate 63
- Feb 05, 2022 - Campbell 80 vs. South Carolina Upstate 71
- Feb 12, 2021 - Campbell 64 vs. South Carolina Upstate 49
- Feb 11, 2021 - Campbell 72 vs. South Carolina Upstate 71
- Feb 01, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 91 vs. Campbell 74
- Feb 27, 2019 - Campbell 85 vs. South Carolina Upstate 73
- Feb 09, 2019 - Campbell 82 vs. South Carolina Upstate 66
- Nov 26, 2017 - Campbell 93 vs. South Carolina Upstate 74
- Dec 02, 2016 - South Carolina Upstate 80 vs. Campbell 73