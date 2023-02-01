Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Campbell

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 9-12; Campbell 9-13

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels are 7-2 against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Fighting Camels and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between Campbell and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Campbell falling 78-65 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 55-52 to the Radford Highlanders.

Campbell is now 9-13 while the Spartans sit at 9-12. The Fighting Camels are 7-5 after losses this year, South Carolina Upstate 5-6.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Campbell have won seven out of their last nine games against South Carolina Upstate.