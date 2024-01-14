Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Fairfield 9-7, Canisius 7-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Canisius Golden Griffins and the Fairfield Stags are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 14th at Koessler Athletic Center. Canisius will be strutting in after a win while Fairfield will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Canisius had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They snuck past the Saints with a 67-63 win on Friday.

Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, Fairfield's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 96-72 walloping at the hands of the Purple Eagles. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Fairfield was supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Niagara.

The Golden Griffins' victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for the Stags, their defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 9-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Canisius hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Fairfield struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Canisius was able to grind out a solid win over Fairfield in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 64-51. Will Canisius repeat their success, or does Fairfield have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Fairfield has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.