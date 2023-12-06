Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Robert Morris 2-6, Canisius 5-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $25.20

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials will head out on the road to face off against the Canisius Golden Griffins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Koessler Athletic Center. Robert Morris is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Colonials came up short against the Penguins and fell 71-57.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Canisius last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Peacocks by a score of 54-52. Having soared to a lofty 93 points in the game before, Canisius' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The Colonials have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-6 record this season. As for the Golden Griffins, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

Robert Morris is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Canisius struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Canisius is a solid 6-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Griffins as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Canisius has won both of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last 6 years.