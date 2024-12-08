Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Siena 4-5, Canisius 0-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Siena Saints' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Canisius Golden Griffins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Siena is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Niagara on Friday. Siena was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to Niagara. The Saints have struggled against the Purple Eagles recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, Siena was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Canisius, who still haven't picked up a win after nine games. They fell 60-52 to Merrimack on Friday. That's two games in a row now that the Golden Griffins have lost by exactly eight points.

Siena now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Canisius, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-9.

Siena came up short against Canisius in their previous matchup back in February, falling 73-64. Can Siena avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Canisius has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Siena.