Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Canisius

Current Records: Fairfield 12-16; Canisius 8-19

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Fairfield Stags and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 19 of 2021. The Golden Griffins and Fairfield will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center. Canisius is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Canisius didn't have too much trouble with the St. Peter's Peacocks at home this past Friday as they won 66-53.

Meanwhile, Fairfield came up short against the Niagara Purple Eagles this past Friday, falling 76-68.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Canisius is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Golden Griffins are now 8-19 while the Stags sit at 12-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Canisius has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Fairfield has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.40

Odds

The Golden Griffins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Stags, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Fairfield have won ten out of their last 15 games against Canisius.