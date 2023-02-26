Who's Playing
Fairfield @ Canisius
Current Records: Fairfield 12-16; Canisius 8-19
What to Know
The Canisius Golden Griffins haven't won a matchup against the Fairfield Stags since Feb. 19 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Canisius and Fairfield will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Canisius and the St. Peter's Peacocks on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Canisius wrapped it up with a 66-53 win at home.
Meanwhile, Fairfield came up short against the Niagara Purple Eagles on Friday, falling 76-68.
Canisius is now 8-19 while the Stags sit at 12-16. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Griffins have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Fairfield has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Fairfield have won ten out of their last 15 games against Canisius.
- Jan 20, 2023 - Fairfield 67 vs. Canisius 58
- Mar 08, 2022 - Fairfield 72 vs. Canisius 50
- Feb 14, 2022 - Fairfield 80 vs. Canisius 76
- Dec 03, 2021 - Fairfield 74 vs. Canisius 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Fairfield 66 vs. Canisius 53
- Feb 19, 2021 - Canisius 80 vs. Fairfield 69
- Jan 26, 2020 - Fairfield 63 vs. Canisius 55
- Jan 05, 2020 - Fairfield 46 vs. Canisius 42
- Feb 15, 2019 - Canisius 72 vs. Fairfield 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - Canisius 73 vs. Fairfield 68
- Feb 12, 2018 - Canisius 81 vs. Fairfield 63
- Feb 24, 2017 - Fairfield 58 vs. Canisius 55
- Jan 10, 2017 - Canisius 86 vs. Fairfield 72
- Feb 18, 2016 - Fairfield 74 vs. Canisius 71
- Jan 29, 2016 - Fairfield 84 vs. Canisius 77