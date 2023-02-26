Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Canisius

Current Records: Fairfield 12-16; Canisius 8-19

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins haven't won a matchup against the Fairfield Stags since Feb. 19 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Canisius and Fairfield will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Canisius and the St. Peter's Peacocks on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Canisius wrapped it up with a 66-53 win at home.

Meanwhile, Fairfield came up short against the Niagara Purple Eagles on Friday, falling 76-68.

Canisius is now 8-19 while the Stags sit at 12-16. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Griffins have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Fairfield has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fairfield have won ten out of their last 15 games against Canisius.