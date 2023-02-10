Who's Playing
Iona @ Canisius
Current Records: Iona 16-7; Canisius 5-17
What to Know
The Canisius Golden Griffins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Canisius and the Iona Gaels will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins have some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Canisius came up short against the Marist Red Foxes on Sunday, falling 75-67.
Meanwhile, Iona was able to grind out a solid win over the Fairfield Stags on Sunday, winning 70-61.
Iona's victory lifted them to 16-7 while Canisius' loss dropped them down to an irreparable 5-17. We'll see if Iona can repeat their recent success or if Canisius bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
Series History
Iona have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Canisius.
