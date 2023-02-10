Who's Playing

Iona @ Canisius

Current Records: Iona 16-7; Canisius 5-17

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Canisius and the Iona Gaels will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins have some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Canisius came up short against the Marist Red Foxes on Sunday, falling 75-67.

Meanwhile, Iona was able to grind out a solid win over the Fairfield Stags on Sunday, winning 70-61.

Iona's victory lifted them to 16-7 while Canisius' loss dropped them down to an irreparable 5-17. We'll see if Iona can repeat their recent success or if Canisius bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iona have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Canisius.