Who's Playing
Siena @ Canisius
Current Records: Siena 12-5; Canisius 4-12
What to Know
The Siena Saints will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Koessler Athletic Center at noon ET on Sunday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Canisius Golden Griffins will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Niagara Purple Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Siena proved too difficult a challenge. The Saints snuck past Niagara with a 70-64 win.
Meanwhile, Canisius ended up a good deal behind the Marist Red Foxes when they played on Friday, losing 76-58.
Siena is now 12-5 while Canisius sits at 4-12. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Siena has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 14th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Golden Griffins have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Canisius have won eight out of their last 15 games against Siena.
- Dec 02, 2022 - Siena 74 vs. Canisius 70
- Mar 05, 2022 - Canisius 67 vs. Siena 64
- Feb 01, 2022 - Siena 73 vs. Canisius 65
- Mar 05, 2021 - Canisius 76 vs. Siena 75
- Mar 04, 2021 - Siena 73 vs. Canisius 66
- Jan 17, 2020 - Canisius 73 vs. Siena 63
- Dec 23, 2019 - Siena 73 vs. Canisius 72
- Mar 01, 2019 - Canisius 68 vs. Siena 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - Canisius 70 vs. Siena 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - Canisius 89 vs. Siena 65
- Jan 07, 2018 - Siena 65 vs. Canisius 62
- Feb 04, 2017 - Canisius 80 vs. Siena 73
- Jan 02, 2017 - Canisius 82 vs. Siena 79
- Feb 11, 2016 - Siena 90 vs. Canisius 67
- Jan 24, 2016 - Siena 99 vs. Canisius 78