Who's Playing

Siena @ Canisius

Current Records: Siena 12-5; Canisius 4-12

What to Know

The Siena Saints will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Koessler Athletic Center at noon ET on Sunday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Canisius Golden Griffins will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Niagara Purple Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Siena proved too difficult a challenge. The Saints snuck past Niagara with a 70-64 win.

Meanwhile, Canisius ended up a good deal behind the Marist Red Foxes when they played on Friday, losing 76-58.

Siena is now 12-5 while Canisius sits at 4-12. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Siena has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 14th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Golden Griffins have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Canisius have won eight out of their last 15 games against Siena.