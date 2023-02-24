Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Canisius

Current Records: St. Peter's 10-15; Canisius 7-19

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Griffins and the St. Peter's Peacocks will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Canisius lost a heartbreaker to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Canisius was just a bucket shy of a win and fell 75-74 to Mount St. Mary's.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's has to be hurting after a devastating 73-53 defeat at the hands of the Iona Gaels on Sunday. St. Peter's was surely aware of their 11-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Golden Griffins are now 7-19 while the Peacocks sit at 10-15. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Canisius has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Peter's has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 362nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Canisius have won nine out of their last 15 games against St. Peter's.