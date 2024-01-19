Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Le Moyne 6-11, CCSU 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the CCSU Blue Devils and the Le Moyne Dolphins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 19th at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. CCSU is coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Even though CCSU has not done well against Merrimack recently (they were 1-7 in their previous eight matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Blue Devils came out on top against the Warriors by a score of 75-70. 75 seems to be a good number for CCSU as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins couldn't handle the Pioneers on Monday and fell 80-73. Le Moyne has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Le Moyne were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Blue Devils are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for the Dolphins, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season.

Looking ahead to Friday, CCSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

CCSU is a big 7.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.