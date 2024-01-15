Who's Playing
Merrimack Warriors @ CCSU Blue Devils
Current Records: Merrimack 9-8, CCSU 8-7
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
What to Know
Merrimack is 7-1 against CCSU since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Merrimack sitting on three straight wins and CCSU on four.
On Saturday, the Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Dolphins, but they still walked away with a 66-62 victory.
Even though CCSU has not done well against St. Francis recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Blue Devils walked away with a 75-61 win over the Red Flash.
The Warriors' victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-8. As for the Blue Devils, they pushed their record up to 8-7 with that win, which was their fourth straight on the road.
Merrimack strolled past CCSU when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 70-54. The rematch might be a little tougher for Merrimack since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Merrimack has won 7 out of their last 8 games against CCSU.
- Feb 23, 2023 - Merrimack 70 vs. CCSU 54
- Jan 26, 2023 - Merrimack 64 vs. CCSU 61
- Feb 10, 2022 - CCSU 60 vs. Merrimack 57
- Jan 08, 2022 - Merrimack 66 vs. CCSU 57
- Feb 12, 2021 - Merrimack 72 vs. CCSU 52
- Feb 11, 2021 - Merrimack 62 vs. CCSU 46
- Feb 27, 2020 - Merrimack 69 vs. CCSU 58
- Jan 11, 2020 - Merrimack 58 vs. CCSU 46