Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Merrimack 9-8, CCSU 8-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

What to Know

Merrimack is 7-1 against CCSU since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Merrimack sitting on three straight wins and CCSU on four.

On Saturday, the Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Dolphins, but they still walked away with a 66-62 victory.

Even though CCSU has not done well against St. Francis recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Blue Devils walked away with a 75-61 win over the Red Flash.

The Warriors' victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-8. As for the Blue Devils, they pushed their record up to 8-7 with that win, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Merrimack strolled past CCSU when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 70-54. The rematch might be a little tougher for Merrimack since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Merrimack has won 7 out of their last 8 games against CCSU.