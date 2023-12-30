Who's Playing
St Elizabeth Eagles @ CCSU Blue Devils
Current Records: St Elizabeth 0-0, CCSU 5-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The CCSU Blue Devils will host the St Elizabeth Eagles to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at William H. Detrick Gymnasium.
Looking back to last season, St Elizabeth finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, CCSU finished with a dismal 10-21 record.