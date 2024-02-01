Who's Playing
St. Francis Red Flash @ CCSU Blue Devils
Current Records: St. Francis 7-14, CCSU 12-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
St. Francis has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The St. Francis Red Flash and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium.
On Saturday, the Red Flash suffered a grim 74-55 defeat to the Warriors. St. Francis has struggled against Merrimack recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
Even though they lost, St. Francis were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but CCSU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They pulled ahead with a 69-68 photo finish over the Seahawks. Winning may never get old, but CCSU sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.
The Red Flash have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-14 record this season. As for the Blue Devils, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season.
St. Francis came up short against CCSU in their previous matchup on January 13th, falling 75-61. Can St. Francis avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
St. Francis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.
- Jan 13, 2024 - CCSU 75 vs. St. Francis 61
- Mar 01, 2023 - St. Francis 83 vs. CCSU 69
- Jan 28, 2023 - CCSU 88 vs. St. Francis 74
- Dec 29, 2022 - St. Francis 80 vs. CCSU 72
- Feb 24, 2022 - St. Francis 79 vs. CCSU 63
- Jan 21, 2022 - St. Francis 68 vs. CCSU 67
- Jan 31, 2021 - CCSU 85 vs. St. Francis 77
- Jan 30, 2021 - St. Francis 62 vs. CCSU 59
- Jan 30, 2020 - St. Francis 84 vs. CCSU 77
- Jan 04, 2020 - St. Francis 93 vs. CCSU 69