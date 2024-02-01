Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: St. Francis 7-14, CCSU 12-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Francis has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The St. Francis Red Flash and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium.

On Saturday, the Red Flash suffered a grim 74-55 defeat to the Warriors. St. Francis has struggled against Merrimack recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, St. Francis were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but CCSU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They pulled ahead with a 69-68 photo finish over the Seahawks. Winning may never get old, but CCSU sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

The Red Flash have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-14 record this season. As for the Blue Devils, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season.

St. Francis came up short against CCSU in their previous matchup on January 13th, falling 75-61. Can St. Francis avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Francis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.