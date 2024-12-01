Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: UMass Lowell 5-3, CCSU 3-3

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

What to Know

CCSU will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 1:00 p.m. ET at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The Blue Devils will be strutting in after a victory while the River Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

CCSU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Binghamton by a score of 64-56 on Sunday.

CCSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Binghamton only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, UMass Lowell's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell just short of Saint Louis by a score of 93-90. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for the River Hawks, who almost overcame a 21 point deficit.

Despite their defeat, UMass Lowell saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Martin Somerville, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points plus two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Somerville had some trouble finding his footing against Washington two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Morris III, who went 6 for 8 en route to 13 points plus eight rebounds.

The win got CCSU back to even at 3-3. As for UMass Lowell, their loss was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-3.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: CCSU hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.7 turnovers per game. It's a different story for UMass Lowell, though, as they've been averaging 14.4. Given CCSU's sizable advantage in that area, UMass Lowell will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only CCSU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be CCSU's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a 3.5-point favorite against CCSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

CCSU has won 4 out of their last 7 games against UMass Lowell.