Wagner Seahawks @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Wagner 9-9, CCSU 11-8

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the CCSU Blue Devils are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Wagner's defense has only allowed 62.4 points per game this season, so CCSU's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Wagner found out the hard way on Thursday. They received a tough blow as they fell 60-44 to the Warriors. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wagner has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils strolled past the Knights with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 76-60. The win made it back-to-back wins for CCSU.

The Seahawks' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-9. As for the Blue Devils, their win was their sixth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 11-8.

Wagner and CCSU were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but Wagner came up empty-handed after a 58-57 defeat. Can Wagner avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Wagner has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.