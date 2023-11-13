Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 2-1, Cent. Arkansas 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Farris Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Arkansas Pine Bluff proved on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Eagles at home to the tune of 112-68. With Arkansas Pine Bluff ahead 56-34 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Bears blew past the Warriors, posting a 82-39 victory at home.

The Golden Lions now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Bears, the victory also got them back to even at 1-1.

Looking ahead, Arkansas Pine Bluff is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Arkansas Pine Bluff is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

