Eastern Kentucky is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Cent. Arkansas 42-25.

If Eastern Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-9 in no time. On the other hand, Cent. Arkansas will have to make due with a 5-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 6-9, Cent. Arkansas 5-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Eastern Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Farris Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Colonels earned a 69-59 victory over the Governors.

Cent. Arkansas fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They had just enough and edged the Lions out 84-81.

The Colonels' victory bumped their record up to 6-9. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 5-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a solid 7-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Cent. Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.