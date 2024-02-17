Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Lipscomb 16-11, Cent. Arkansas 9-19

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at Farris Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

After a string of three wins, Lipscomb's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell 75-70 to the Lions. Lipscomb didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Cent. Arkansas found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 77-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Governors.

The Bisons' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 16-11. As for the Bears, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Lipscomb just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Cent. Arkansas, though, as they've only made 41.3% of their shots this season. Given Lipscomb's sizable advantage in that area, the Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

Lipscomb came up short against the Bears when the teams last played back in January, falling 96-86. Can Lipscomb avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cent. Arkansas and Lipscomb both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.