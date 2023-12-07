Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Little Rock 4-4, Cent. Arkansas 1-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Little Rock has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Farris Center. Cent. Arkansas took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Little Rock, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, the Trojans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Red Wolves, taking the game 77-66.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their eighth straight loss. Their painful 95-76 defeat to the Warriors might stick with them for a while. Cent. Arkansas was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The win got the Trojans back to even at 4-4. As for the Bears, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-9.

While only Little Rock took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Little Rock is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be Cent. Arkansas' ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Little Rock have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Little Rock is a solid 7-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Little Rock has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cent. Arkansas.