Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 8-7; Cent. Arkansas 5-10

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels lost both of their matches to the Cent. Arkansas Bears last season on scores of 72-79 and 76-83, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Eastern Kentucky is on the road again Thursday and plays against Cent. Arkansas at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Farris Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Colonels were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 79-75 to the Kennesaw State Owls.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 84-79 to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Eastern Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses put Eastern Kentucky at 8-7 and the Bears at 5-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Colonels enter the game with 81.1 points per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Cent. Arkansas is 355th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cent. Arkansas have won both of the games they've played against Eastern Kentucky in the last nine years.