Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Lipscomb 15-10; Cent. Arkansas 8-17

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Lipscomb Bisons will be on the road. Lipscomb and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Farris Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cent. Arkansas winning the first 93-88 at home and the Bisons taking the second 81-66.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Lipscomb beat the Liberty Flames 69-64 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Cent. Arkansas and the Stetson Hatters on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Cent. Arkansas falling 99-80 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Bisons didn't have too much trouble with the Bears at home when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they won 81-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lipscomb since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bisons are a big 8-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cent. Arkansas and Lipscomb both have one win in their last two games.