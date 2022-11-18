Who's Playing

Niagara @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: Niagara 0-2; Cent. Arkansas 2-1

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles will take on the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 11 a.m. ET Friday at National Basketball Arena. Cent. Arkansas should still be riding high after a win, while the Purple Eagles will be looking to right the ship.

Niagara received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 68-50 to the Bucknell Bison.

Meanwhile, the Bears strolled past the Little Rock Trojans with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 82-71.

Niagara is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

Niagara is now 0-2 while Cent. Arkansas sits at 2-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Purple Eagles are stumbling into the game with the 23rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.5 on average. But the Bears are 43rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 13.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 a.m. ET

Friday at 11 a.m. ET Where: National Basketball Arena -- Dublin, Ireland

National Basketball Arena -- Dublin, Ireland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Purple Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.