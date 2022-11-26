Who's Playing

NW State @ Cent. Arkansas

Current Records: NW State 3-2; Cent. Arkansas 3-2

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears haven't won a contest against the NW State Demons since March 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. They will face off against one another at 6:30 p.m. ET at Farris Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Cent. Arkansas beat the Rider Broncs 90-85 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, NW State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Illinois State Redbirds 70-67.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bears are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Cent. Arkansas came up short against NW State when the teams previously met two seasons ago, falling 79-70. Maybe Cent. Arkansas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

NW State have won six out of their last 12 games against Cent. Arkansas.