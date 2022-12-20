Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Army West Point 5-7; Central Connecticut State 2-10

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Central Connecticut State will be strutting in after a win while the Black Knights will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Army came up short against the Stony Brook Seawolves on Sunday, falling 66-59.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Central Connecticut State has finally found some success away from home. They took down the Manhattan Jaspers 78-67 this past Friday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Army is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

Army is now 5-7 while the Blue Devils sit at 2-10. Central Connecticut State is 0-1 after wins this season, and the Black Knights are 2-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

Odds

The Black Knights are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.