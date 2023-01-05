Who's Playing

LIU @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: LIU 2-12; Central Connecticut State 3-13

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the LIU Sharks will be on the road. LIU and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Sharks winning the first 83-61 at home and Central Connecticut State taking the second 65-62.

LIU's 2022 ended with an 82-64 loss against the Sacred Heart Pioneers this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Central Connecticut State proved too difficult a challenge. Central Connecticut State ended the year with a bang, routing the Terriers 74-52. The oddsmakers were on the Blue Devils' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Sharks are now 2-12 while Central Connecticut State sits at 3-13. Central Connecticut State is 0-2 after wins this season, and LIU is 2-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LIU have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Central Connecticut State.