Who's Playing
LIU @ Central Connecticut State
Current Records: LIU 2-12; Central Connecticut State 3-13
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the LIU Sharks will be on the road. LIU and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Sharks winning the first 83-61 at home and Central Connecticut State taking the second 65-62.
LIU's 2022 ended with an 82-64 loss against the Sacred Heart Pioneers this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Central Connecticut State proved too difficult a challenge. Central Connecticut State ended the year with a bang, routing the Terriers 74-52. The oddsmakers were on the Blue Devils' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
The Sharks are now 2-12 while Central Connecticut State sits at 3-13. Central Connecticut State is 0-2 after wins this season, and LIU is 2-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
LIU have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Central Connecticut State.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Central Connecticut State 65 vs. LIU 62
- Jan 15, 2022 - LIU 83 vs. Central Connecticut State 61
- Feb 21, 2021 - LIU 81 vs. Central Connecticut State 79
- Feb 20, 2021 - LIU 87 vs. Central Connecticut State 74
- Feb 13, 2020 - LIU 90 vs. Central Connecticut State 74
- Jan 09, 2020 - LIU 90 vs. Central Connecticut State 78
- Feb 28, 2019 - LIU 84 vs. Central Connecticut State 55
- Jan 26, 2019 - LIU 84 vs. Central Connecticut State 71
- Jan 27, 2018 - LIU 94 vs. Central Connecticut State 89
- Jan 20, 2018 - Central Connecticut State 72 vs. LIU 63
- Jan 28, 2017 - Central Connecticut State 61 vs. LIU 52
- Jan 12, 2017 - LIU 60 vs. Central Connecticut State 49
- Feb 25, 2016 - LIU 80 vs. Central Connecticut State 74
- Jan 04, 2016 - LIU 76 vs. Central Connecticut State 67