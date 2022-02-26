Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 12-15; Central Connecticut State 7-22

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will face off in a Northeast clash at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between Central Connecticut State and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Blue Devils falling 79-63 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Nigel Scantlebury did his best for Central Connecticut State, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 48% of their total) along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's lost to the Sacred Heart Pioneers on the road by a decisive 77-65 margin. One thing holding Mount St. Mary's back was the mediocre play of guard Jalen Benjamin, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Central Connecticut State is now 7-22 while the Mountaineers sit at 12-15. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Devils have only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Mount St. Mary's has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 44th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mount St. Mary's have won eight out of their last 12 games against Central Connecticut State.