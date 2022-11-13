Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Quinnipiac 2-0; Central Connecticut State 0-1

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The Bobcats earned a 76-65 win in their most recent contest against Central Connecticut State in November of last year.

Quinnipiac netted a 102-95 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State suffered a grim 94-67 defeat to the Massachusetts Minutemen on Monday. Central Connecticut State was surely aware of their 17-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Quinnipiac's win lifted them to 2-0 while Central Connecticut State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Quinnipiac can repeat their recent success or if the Blue Devils bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Quinnipiac won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.