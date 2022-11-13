Who's Playing
Quinnipiac @ Central Connecticut State
Current Records: Quinnipiac 2-0; Central Connecticut State 0-1
What to Know
The Quinnipiac Bobcats are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The Bobcats earned a 76-65 win in their most recent contest against Central Connecticut State in November of last year.
Quinnipiac netted a 102-95 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State suffered a grim 94-67 defeat to the Massachusetts Minutemen on Monday. Central Connecticut State was surely aware of their 17-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Quinnipiac's win lifted them to 2-0 while Central Connecticut State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Quinnipiac can repeat their recent success or if the Blue Devils bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Quinnipiac won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 20, 2021 - Quinnipiac 76 vs. Central Connecticut State 65