Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 6-6; Central Connecticut State 2-13

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Central Connecticut State and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Blue Devils winning the first 67-55 on the road and St. Francis (N.Y.) taking the second 67-50.

Central Connecticut State came up short against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Thursday, falling 80-72.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) made easy work of the Medgar Evers Cougars last Thursday and carried off an 89-66 victory.

Central Connecticut State is now 2-13 while the Terriers sit at 6-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Blue Devils have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Francis (N.Y.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 29th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won eight out of their last 13 games against Central Connecticut State.