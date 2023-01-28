Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 8-12; Central Connecticut State 5-17

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are 3-12 against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Blue Devils and St. Francis (Pa.) will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Central Connecticut State lost 64-61 to the Merrimack Warriors on Thursday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Merrimack's guard Javon Bennett with 0:04 left to play. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Central Connecticut State had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Kellen Amos had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just nine points.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 87-82 to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. St. Francis (Pa.)'s loss came about despite a quality game from forward Josh Cohen, who had 26 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Blue Devils are now 5-17 while the Red Flash sit at 8-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Central Connecticut State is ninth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64 on average. St. Francis (Pa.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 47th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Central Connecticut State.