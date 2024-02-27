Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Ball State 13-14, Central Michigan 16-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Ball State and the Chippewas are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Ball State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 58-56.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 88-60 bruising that the RedHawks dished out on Saturday. Central Michigan was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-24.

The Cardinals' loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 13-14. As for the Chippewas, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: Ball State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Central Michigan, though, as they've only made 30.4% of their threes this season. Given Ball State's sizable advantage in that area, the Chippewas will need to find a way to close that gap.

Ball State opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-65 loss to the Chippewas. Can Ball State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Central Michigan and Ball State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.