Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Ball State 13-14, Central Michigan 16-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Ball State and the Chippewas are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Ball State was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Cardinals didn't have quite enough to beat the Eagles and fell 58-56.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the RedHawks, falling 88-60. Central Michigan was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-24.

The Cardinals dropped their record down to 13-14 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. As for the Chippewas, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: Ball State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Central Michigan, though, as they've only made 30.4% of their threes this season. Given Ball State's sizable advantage in that area, the Chippewas will need to find a way to close that gap.

Ball State opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-65 defeat to the Chippewas. Can Ball State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Central Michigan is a 3-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Central Michigan and Ball State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.