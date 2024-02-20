Who's Playing

Current Records: Bowling Green 16-9, Central Michigan 15-10

Central Michigan and the Falcons are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. Central Michigan will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, a fact Central Michigan proved on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Broncos 69-42 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Central Michigan has managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bowling Green last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 69-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Bowling Green has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

The Chippewas are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for the Falcons, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-9 record this season.

Going forward, Central Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Central Michigan barely slipped by the Falcons in their previous meeting on February 3rd, winning 77-76. Does Central Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Falcons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Central Michigan is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Central Michigan and Bowling Green both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.