Who's Playing
Kent State Golden Flashes @ Central Michigan Chippewas
Current Records: Kent State 8-7, Central Michigan 7-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
What to Know
After two games on the road, Central Michigan is heading back home. The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McGuirk Arena. Central Michigan has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Central Michigan proved on Tuesday. They strolled past the Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 80-64.
Brian Taylor was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 17 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Derrick Butler, who scored 17 points.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kent State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 89-75 to the Rockets. Kent State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Despite their loss, Kent State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Sullinger, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Sullinger has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Chris Payton Jr., who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.
The Chippewas' win bumped their record up to 7-8. As for the Golden Flashes, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-7.
Central Michigan came up short against Kent State when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 81-69. Will Central Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Kent State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.
- Jan 31, 2023 - Kent State 81 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Feb 26, 2022 - Kent State 73 vs. Central Michigan 71
- Dec 29, 2021 - Central Michigan 72 vs. Kent State 69
- Jan 30, 2021 - Kent State 83 vs. Central Michigan 76
- Jan 12, 2021 - Kent State 94 vs. Central Michigan 85
- Jan 11, 2020 - Kent State 79 vs. Central Michigan 73
- Mar 14, 2019 - Central Michigan 89 vs. Kent State 81
- Feb 19, 2019 - Central Michigan 84 vs. Kent State 74
- Jan 27, 2018 - Kent State 84 vs. Central Michigan 76
- Jan 06, 2018 - Kent State 85 vs. Central Michigan 69