Kent State Golden Flashes @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Kent State 8-7, Central Michigan 7-8

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After two games on the road, Central Michigan is heading back home. The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McGuirk Arena. Central Michigan has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Central Michigan proved on Tuesday. They strolled past the Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 80-64.

Brian Taylor was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 17 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Derrick Butler, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kent State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 89-75 to the Rockets. Kent State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Kent State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Sullinger, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Sullinger has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Chris Payton Jr., who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

The Chippewas' win bumped their record up to 7-8. As for the Golden Flashes, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-7.

Central Michigan came up short against Kent State when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 81-69. Will Central Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Kent State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.