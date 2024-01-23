Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 9-9, Central Michigan 9-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Miami (Ohio) and Central Michigan are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami (Ohio) ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with an 87-80 win over the Cardinals. With that victory, Miami (Ohio) brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Even though Central Michigan has not done well against Toledo recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Chippewas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 65-62 win over the Rockets.

Anthony Pritchard and Brian Taylor were among the main playmakers for Central Michigan as the former scored 20 points along with nine rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 13 points and 15 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Taylor pulled down ten or more rebounds.

The victory got the RedHawks back to even at 9-9. As for the Chippewas, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 9-9 record this season.

Miami (Ohio) is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Miami (Ohio) and Central Michigan pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Central Michigan is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Miami (Ohio) in mind: they have a solid 10-6 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Central Michigan is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Central Michigan and Miami (Ohio) both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.