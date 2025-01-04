Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Ohio 6-6, Central Michigan 6-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ohio is preparing for their first Mid American matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at McGuirk Arena. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

Ohio is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Muskingum 103-52 on Monday. With the Bobcats ahead 48-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Ohio was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Central Michigan, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Saturday. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2024 than the 85-39 stomp they got against Cleary. The Chippewas have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 24 points or more this season.

Ohio's victory was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-6. As for Central Michigan, the win snapped their losing streak at three games and leaves them with a 6-6 record.

Ohio was able to grind out a solid victory over Central Michigan in their previous meeting back in January, winning 73-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ohio since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Ohio has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.