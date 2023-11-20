Halftime Report

Central Michigan already has more points against Siena than they managed in total against South Florida last Wednesday. Central Michigan has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Siena 70-56.

If Central Michigan keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-3 in no time. On the other hand, Siena will have to make due with a 1-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Siena 1-2, Central Michigan 1-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Siena Saints at 11:30 a.m. ET on November 20th at Ocean Center. Central Michigan has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Central Michigan proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 68-63. The win was just what Central Michigan needed coming off of a 94-67 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Anthony Pritchard, who earned 22 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Jemal Davis, who earned 9 points along with 4 steals.

Meanwhile, the Saints found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 78-58 punch to the gut against the Eagles on Monday. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Chippewas' win bumped their record up to 1-3. As for the Saints, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Monday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Central Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Siena struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.