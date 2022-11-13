Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 0-2; Central Michigan 0-1

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will face off against the Central Michigan Chippewas on the road at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at McGuirk Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

EIU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 54-49 to the Illinois State Redbirds.

Meanwhile, the Chippewas have to be aching after a bruising 97-73 defeat to the Marquette Golden Eagles this past Thursday. The top scorers for CMU were Jesse Zarzuela (17 points) and Brian Taylor (15 points).

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put EIU at 0-2 and CMU at 0-1. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: EIU is stumbling into the game with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56.3 on average. The Chippewas experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $46.50

Odds

The Chippewas are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Central Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.