Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 6-7; Central Michigan 5-8

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Central Michigan Chippewas are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. Miami (Ohio) and the Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with CMU winning the first 83-69 on the road and the RedHawks taking the second 75-61.

Miami (Ohio) couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 90-51 stomp they got at home against the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Pomeroys last week.

Meanwhile, last Thursday CMU capped 2022 off with a 63-61 victory over the Michigan Wolverines. It took six tries, but CMU can finally say that they have a win on the road. Guard Jesse Zarzuela (19 points) was the top scorer for the Chippewas.

The RedHawks are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Miami (Ohio) to 6-7 and CMU to 5-8. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Odds

The Chippewas are a 3.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Central Michigan and Miami (Ohio) both have five wins in their last ten games.