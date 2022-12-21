Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ Central Michigan
Current Records: Youngstown State 8-4; Central Michigan 4-7
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Youngstown State Penguins will be on the road. They and the Central Michigan Chippewas will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McGuirk Arena. Youngstown State should still be riding high after a win, while the Chippewas will be looking to right the ship.
Youngstown State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Southern Jaguars this past Friday, sneaking past 85-81.
Meanwhile, CMU has to be aching after a bruising 79-58 defeat to the Missouri State Bears on Sunday. CMU was surely aware of their 12.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Jesse Zarzuela had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Youngstown State beat the Chippewas 84-77 when the two teams previously met in December of last year. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Penguins since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Central Michigan have won two out of their last three games against Youngstown State.
- Dec 08, 2021 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Central Michigan 77
- Nov 30, 2019 - Central Michigan 88 vs. Youngstown State 72
- Dec 04, 2018 - Central Michigan 100 vs. Youngstown State 94