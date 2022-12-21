Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Youngstown State 8-4; Central Michigan 4-7

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Youngstown State Penguins will be on the road. They and the Central Michigan Chippewas will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McGuirk Arena. Youngstown State should still be riding high after a win, while the Chippewas will be looking to right the ship.

Youngstown State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Southern Jaguars this past Friday, sneaking past 85-81.

Meanwhile, CMU has to be aching after a bruising 79-58 defeat to the Missouri State Bears on Sunday. CMU was surely aware of their 12.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Jesse Zarzuela had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Youngstown State beat the Chippewas 84-77 when the two teams previously met in December of last year. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Penguins since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Central Michigan have won two out of their last three games against Youngstown State.