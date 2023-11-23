Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Chaminade Silverswords

Current Records: Syracuse 3-2, Chaminade 0-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN University

What to Know

Syracuse will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Chaminade Silverswords at 9:30 p.m. ET on November 22nd at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The point spread may have favored Syracuse on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 76-57 punch to the gut against the Bulldogs. Syracuse found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite their loss, Syracuse saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Judah Mintz, who scored 22 points along with 4 steals, was perhaps the best of all. J.J. Starling was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for the Silverswords to recover from the 76-48 bruising that the Bruins dished out on Tuesday. Chaminade has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped the Orange to 3-2 and the Bulldogs to 3-1.

As mentioned, Syracuse is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Syracuse have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Chaminade struggles in that department as they've been averaging 25 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Syracuse is a big 20.5-point favorite against Chaminade, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Orange slightly, as the game opened with the Orange as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Injury Report for Chaminade

Injury Report for Syracuse

Chance Westry: Out (Lower Body)

No Injury Information