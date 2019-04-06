WATCH: Charles Barkley gives Auburn basketball team a spirited pep talk ahead of 2019 Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS -- Charles Barkley is locked and loaded for the 2019 Final Four.

The famous Auburn alumnus and TNT analyst gave a spirited pep talk to his alma mater's basketball team on Saturday ahead of the Tigers' tilt against No. 1 seed Virginia in the national semifinals. Barkley injected emotion into his brief locker room speech, and encouraged Tigers players to seize the moment.

"My number's retired at Auburn, my number's retired in Philadelphia, my number's retired with the Phoenix Suns," Barkley said. "But I never won a championship. I have to live with that forever. You guys got a chance to do that."

Barkley has been a huge fan throughout Auburn's NCAA Tournament run on and off the television set, with balloons and stuffed Tigers littered about his work space on set. As an ex-Auburn star, he's heavily invested in the magical run led by coach Bruce Pearl and his talented team.

The Tigers will be an underdog when they take on the Cavaliers, who entering the day are the favorite to win not only Saturday, but also the tournament. With the extra pep in the step Barkley infused from his pre-game speech, though, expect the Tigers to be plenty fired up come tip time.