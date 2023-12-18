Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 3-6, Charleston 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Coastal Carolina has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Charleston Cougars at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Coastal Carolina was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 17 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Coastal Carolina found out the hard way last Saturday. They took a 88-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Terriers.

Meanwhile, Charleston scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 86-71. With that win, Charleston brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

The Chanticleers' loss dropped their record down to 3-6. As for the Cougars, they pushed their record up to 6-4 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Coastal Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Coastal Carolina took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Charleston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This will be Coastal Carolina's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Charleston is a big 14-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cougars slightly, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charleston has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Coastal Carolina.