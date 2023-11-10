Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Duquesne 1-0, Charleston 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Charleston Cougars will face off against the Duquesne Dukes at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Charleston took care of business in their home opener on Monday (barely). They skirted past the Gaels 71-69. The team accrued 46 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, the Dukes sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-77 victory over the Vikings on Monday.

Duquesne's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jimmy Clark III, who earned 16 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Hassan Drame, who earned 11 points.

The Cougars and the Dukes both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.

Charleston is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-13 record against the spread.

Charleston is expected to win their second game of the season, and that's good news given their solid 25-2 record as favorites last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $635.64. The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Duquesne considering the team was a sub-par 2-4 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Charleston is a slight 1-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.