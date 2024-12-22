Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Oregon State 8-2, Charleston 8-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oregon State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Charleston Cougars will compete for holiday cheer at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Beavers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.7 points per game this season.

Oregon State's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They blew past Sacramento State, posting an 82-45 victory. The Beavers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 19 points or more this season.

Michael Rataj was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against UC Irvine on Saturday. The team also got some help courtesy of Liutauras Lelevicius, who had 12 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Charleston came tearing into Monday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Terriers by a score of 77-67. The score was all tied up 34-34 at the break, but the Cougars were the better team in the second half.

Charleston can attribute much of their success to Ante Brzovic, who went 9 for 13 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds and six assists. Brzovic continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was CJ Fulton, who posted eight points plus eight assists and six rebounds.

Oregon State pushed their record up to 8-2 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Charleston, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Oregon State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.