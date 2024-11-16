Charleston star Ante Brzovic lifted the Cougars to a thrilling 119-116 double-overtime victory over Florida Atlantic on Friday night when he hit a deep 3-pointer from the right wing as time expired. The heroic make from the CAA Preseason Player of the Year capped an offensive slugfest in which both teams shot 50% or better from 3-point range.

Brzovic led all scorers with 39 points and also finished with a game-high 13 rebounds as he continued a torrid beginning to his senior season. The Croatian forward led Division I men's basketball in points per game at 30.5 entering the night and upped his average to 33.3 with another huge showing.

Just 3.6 seconds remained in the second overtime when Brzovic received the inbounds pass needing to travel the length of the floor for a bucket. He turned up court as he made the catch and took just three dribbles with his long strides before pulling up and releasing the game winner just before the buzzer sounded.

It was a devastating ending for FAU, which rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final seven minutes to force the first overtime. After never leading in the second half, the visiting Owls led briefly in both overtimes. However, Brzovic took control down the stretch in the second overtime, scoring nine points over the final 1:08 as Charleston rollied back from a 114-110 deficit.

Brzovic finished second on the team in scoring last season at 12.1 points per game as Charleston finished 27-8 and reached the NCAA Tournament under Pat Kelsey. But when Kelsey left for Louisville, much of Charleston's roster hopped in the transfer portal, Brzovic included.

However, he opted to return to Charleston to suit up for first-year coach Chris Mack. So far, that decision is paying dividends. Friday's late scoring flurry and buzzer beater were just part a special beginning to Brzovic's season, which coincides with a 3-0 start for Charleston.