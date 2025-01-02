Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 5-8, Charleston Southern 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Charleston Southern is preparing for their first Big South matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Charleston Southern finally turned things around against Columbia Int. on Saturday. They came out on top against the Rams by a score of 95-89.

Charleston Southern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game two weeks ago. They walked away with an 84-79 victory over East Carolina.

Among those leading the charge was Darryl Simmons II, who went 9 for 12 en route to 29 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%). Another player making a difference was Isaiah Richards, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Charleston Southern's win bumped their record up to 4-11. As for Gardner-Webb, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-8.

Looking ahead, Charleston Southern is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Charleston Southern's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6 record against the spread vs Gardner-Webb over their last eight matchups.

Charleston Southern came up short against Gardner-Webb in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 85-77. Can Charleston Southern avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Charleston Southern is a slight 1-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.