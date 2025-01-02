Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 5-8, Charleston Southern 4-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
What to Know
Charleston Southern is preparing for their first Big South matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Charleston Southern finally turned things around against Columbia Int. on Saturday. They came out on top against the Rams by a score of 95-89.
Charleston Southern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.
Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game two weeks ago. They walked away with an 84-79 victory over East Carolina.
Among those leading the charge was Darryl Simmons II, who went 9 for 12 en route to 29 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%). Another player making a difference was Isaiah Richards, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Charleston Southern's win bumped their record up to 4-11. As for Gardner-Webb, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-8.
Looking ahead, Charleston Southern is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Charleston Southern's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6 record against the spread vs Gardner-Webb over their last eight matchups.
Charleston Southern came up short against Gardner-Webb in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 85-77. Can Charleston Southern avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Charleston Southern is a slight 1-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 152 points.
Series History
Gardner-Webb has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.
- Feb 14, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 85 vs. Charleston Southern 77
- Jan 10, 2024 - Charleston Southern 86 vs. Gardner-Webb 74
- Feb 01, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 67 vs. Charleston Southern 59
- Dec 29, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Feb 12, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 82 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 05, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Jan 25, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 80 vs. Charleston Southern 71
- Jan 24, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 74 vs. Charleston Southern 62
- Feb 27, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Jan 25, 2020 - Charleston Southern 92 vs. Gardner-Webb 83