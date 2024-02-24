Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: High Point 22-6, Charleston Southern 9-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

High Point has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact High Point proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Highlanders as the Panthers made off with a 99-74 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-33.

Charleston Southern can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Spartans and snuck past 63-60. The victory was just what Charleston Southern needed coming off of a 86-55 loss in their prior match.

The Panthers are on a roll lately: they've won 14 of their last 16 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their victory bumped their record up to 9-17.

High Point was able to grind out a solid win over the Buccaneers when the teams last played back in January, winning 86-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for High Point since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Charleston Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against High Point.